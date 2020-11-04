https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-Donald-Trump-wins-Idaho-15699573.php
Alert: Donald Trump wins Idaho
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Idaho.
