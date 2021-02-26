Skip to main content
Alert: Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
News
Feb. 26, 2021
Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 8:51 a.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.