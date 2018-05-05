Albuquerque zoo has newborn calf, the fourth born into herd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque zoo has a new baby elephant.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the 200-pound male calf was born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo early Friday morning to Rozie, a 25-year-old Asian elephant.

Elephant manager Rhonda Saiers says Rozie carried her baby for 659 days, which is exactly how long she carried her two previous calves.

The calf's father is Samson, who has the same May 4 birthday and who turned 20 on Friday.

The new calf is the fourth born into the zoo's herd. Rozie was the first in 1992.