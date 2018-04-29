Albuquerque woman is accused of beating boyfriend with pipe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say an Albuquerque woman is accused of beating her boyfriend with a metal pipe.

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Marisela Trusley accused her boyfriend of cheating on her.

The argument reportedly escalated and Trusley allegedly grabbed a metal pipe, then struck the man with it several times.

Trusley appeared in court Saturday before being released on her own recognizance.

It's unclear if she has a lawyer for her case.

KRQE-TV reports that court records show Trusley has previously faced charges for aggravated battery, child abuse and resisting arrest.

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com