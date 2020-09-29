Albuquerque police: 2 shot, 1 fatally; 1 person in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police were trying to determine the circumstances of a shooting that left one person dead, a second wounded and a third person in custody.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly what involvement the person in custody had in the shooting, police said Tuesday.

No identities or other information on circumstances of hne incident were released.