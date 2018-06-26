Albuquerque officials plan $25M in solar panels for city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque officials say they plan to invest $5.2 million on solar panels for a dozen public buildings under a broader plan to make New Mexico's largest city more reliant on renewable energy.

Mayor Tim Keller announced the first phase of a $25 million solar project Monday, saying the panels will be installed this summer at four fire stations, a community center, golf course, and the Albuquerque Police Academy and Forensics Lab. The plan is to have the work completed in September.

The Albuquerque Main Library will have solar panels installed by February.

Officials say they want Albuquerque to reach a point where 25 percent of energy used to power city-owned buildings comes from renewable resources. Only 3 percent of the city's power currently comes from renewable energy.