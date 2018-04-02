Albuquerque City Council to vote on decriminalizing pot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to decriminalize pot possession in small amounts is expected to go before the City Council in New Mexico's largest city, as a growing number of U.S. municipalities have enacted similar measures.

The proposal — put forward by City Councilors Pat Davis and Isaac Benton — is scheduled to be debated and receive a vote Monday evening.

It would amend Albuquerque's criminal code by making low-level pot possession and paraphernalia without a valid medical marijuana referral a citable offense that can come with a $25 ticket but no jail time.

If the measure wins approval by the City Council, it still must be sent to the mayor for final approval.