Albertson to discuss U.S.-China trade

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a lecture, “Decoding U.S.-China Trade Relations,” with professor, historian and author Mark Albertson Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

The history of trade with China is almost as old as America itself, and today, America and China boast the world's #1 and #2 largest economies.

Trade between the two countries has been massive, yet often contentious.

During more than 230 years of trade between the dominant powers China and the United States have witnessed a string of ups and downs, standoffs and reconciliations, trade wars and physical wars.

Today, the relationship is strained, and the two countries are locked in a showdown.

Alberton will discuss how the two global giants got to where they are today.

Albertson is the historical research editor at Army Aviation magazine and is the historian for the Army Aviation Association of America.

He has authored several books and is working on the second of a two-volume history of Army Aviation.

He teaches as an adjunct at Norwalk Community and is an avid speaker.

For more information and registration, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.