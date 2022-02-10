Albania amends constitution to keep on vetting the judiciary

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment to allow continued vetting of the judiciary, a key reform in the country’s path toward becoming a member of the European Union one day.

Lawmakers voted 118-0 in favor of a two-year extension of the mandate of the vetting institutions, which would otherwise end in July, and continue the process for 300 remaining judges and prosecutors. A small number of opposition lawmakers in the 140-seat house boycotted the vote and four abstained.