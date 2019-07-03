Alaska rock climber dies in fall at Denali National Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska rock climber fell to his death at Denali National Park and Preserve.

The National Park Service in a release says 26-year-old Evan Millsap of Fairbanks was killed while climbing with a partner at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in a rocky drainage off Igloo Canyon. The canyon is near Mile 37 of the park road.

As Millsap rappelled down the rock face, an anchor system set up by the climbers failed. Millsap fell 70 feet (21.3 meters).

His partner climbed down and sought emergency assistance. Park rangers received word of the fall at 11:20 p.m.

Rescue personnel reached the accident site at 1:15 am.

Rangers pronounced Millsap dead at the scene. Rescue personnel carried his body out.