Alaska human rights commission to meet on personnel issue

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state human rights commission plans to meet Monday on a confidential personnel matter. Additional details weren't immediately released.

The commission's executive director, Marti Buscaglia, faced blowback last month, including from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, for pointing out a "Black Rifles Matter" sticker on a truck in the commission's parking lot she said she thought was racist.

The truck belonged to a company doing work at the building.

Buscaglia has said she posted a picture on the commission's Facebook page asking, "In what world is this OK?" She later removed the post, writing on Facebook that it offended many gun owners who saw it as the commission being against the right to own guns.

Dunleavy sought an investigation, which a spokesman said was completed and sent to the commission's chair.