Alaska governor talks gaming, economy in annual address

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he will support gaming as a way to generate revenue amid persistent budget deficits and laid out ideas to help the state become more self sufficient, including seeking opportunities to develop renewable energy projects.
The Republican, in his State of the State speech Thursday, spoke in broad strokes about some of his ideas to build and boost sectors of the economy. He said his administration would make it easier for farmers to secure land with fewer regulations and that he would begin discussions to see what pharmaceuticals the state could produce on its own.