Alaska governor seeks to tighten work rules for food stamps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's governor is seeking to tighten the rules for food stamp recipients.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration wants to implement federal work requirements for low-income adults who receive food assistance.

The change would affect recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in a state that has long had a waiver from work or employment program requirements.

The Republican governor's spokesman says the administration wants the change in order "to comply with the spirit and intent" of federal rules.

The Food Bank of Alaska says the change will further heighten food insecurity at a time when assistance services are already strained by the governor's recent budget vetoes.

Dunleavy vetoed line items equaling $444 million in reductions to Alaska's operating budget in June.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com