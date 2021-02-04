Alaska gas line group seeking federal funds for 1st phase

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state-sponsored corporation has proposed seeking federal infrastructure funds to advance an initial phase of a mega-gas project to bring gas from the northern Point Thomson gas field to Fairbanks.
A resolution passed by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. board Thursday states that the corporation has identified a “strategic party fit, willing and able to initiate and lead" that initial phase, including pipeline development, ownership and operation. The party wasn't identified.