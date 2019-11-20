Alaska extends public comment period for BP sale to Hilcorp

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska regulators have granted a second extension for public comment on the sale of BP’s North Slope assets to Hilcorp Energy Co.

KTVA-TV reported Monday that the Regulatory Commission of Alaska announced an extension through Dec. 13.

The commission announced the decision to provide additional comment time on its website last week, one day before the first extension expired.

BP announced plans in August to sell its Alaska assets to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion and the companies expect to finalize the deal next year.

The regulatory commission is responsible for the aspects of the transaction involving the 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) trans-Alaska oil pipeline.

More than 100 comments have been filed with the commission.

Many have expressed concerns over privately held Hilcorp’s request to keep its financial statements confidential.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com