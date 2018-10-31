Alaska experienced drops in births, marriages in 2017

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Fewer babies were born and fewer people got married in Alaska last year, according to a state report.

The Alaska Vital Statistics Report for 2017 shows 10,447 babies were delivered last year, down from the 11,216 births recorded in 2016, the Anchorage Daily News reported this week.

The state's overall fertility rate was 71.4 births per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44. The rate dropped from 76.4 births in 2016 and is down from 80.6 in 2008, according to the report by the state Department of Health and Social Services.

Among age groups in the state, the highest fertility rate of 121.8 births per 1,000 people was 25- to 29-year-old women. Mothers, ages 15-19, gave birth to 486 babies.

The average age of mothers was 28, and the average age of fathers was 31, according to the report. The most popular girl's name was Emma while the most popular boy's name was James.

The state recorded 5,123 marriages and 2,680 separations last year, decreasing from the 5,279 marriages and 2,974 separations reported in 2016. Separations include dissolutions, divorces and annulments. Divorces made up 55.7 percent of separations.

The rate of 3.6 separations per 1,000 residents was the lowest in the state since at least 1990, according to state and federal records.

