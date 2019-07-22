Alaska House plans reconsideration vote on capital budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House plans another vote on the state infrastructure budget after failing to win sufficient support from minority Republicans Sunday to fund the package.

The House majority says a reconsideration vote is planned for Monday.

The capital budget would use constitutional budget reserve funds, which, in the House, requires at least 30 votes. Sunday's vote fell five votes short of that threshold. Minority Republican Rep. Kelly Merrick and GOP Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, who is not in a caucus, voted with the majority.

Seven minority members were absent. A spokesman said they had prior excusals.

The measure also seeks to prevent money in various accounts, for things such as student scholarships and rural electric costs, from going into the budget reserve to help repay money that's been taken from it.