Alaska House control fate remains unsettled with race tied

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state House race that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber could be headed for a recount.

State election officials say the race in House District 1 to replace Rep. Scott Kawasaki remained tied Friday after about 600 absentee voters were audited.

After the audit, Democrat Kathryn Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon each had 2,661 votes.

Election officials are also reviewing the legality of one ballot that has not been counted. The ballot was enclosed in a secrecy sleeve but there was no supporting documentation with it to determine whether it was legally cast. Officials didn't immediately have a timetable for when they would rule whether to count the ballot or discard it.

The recount would be held Nov. 30.