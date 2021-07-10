Alaska GOP leaders endorse challenger to US Sen. Murkowski

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The leaders of Alaska's Republican Party on Saturday endorsed a challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has been one of the GOP's most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Alaska Republican State Central Committee endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Murkowski. The committee approved Tshibaka’s endorsement in a 58-17 vote during a meeting in Fairbanks, the newspaper reported.