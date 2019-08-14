Alaska Airlines to offer direct in-state Washington flights

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Alaska Airlines has announced it will begin offering direct in-state flights from Spokane to Everett, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that the airline will offer a nonstop service beginning Nov. 4 to Everett's Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Officials say a flight from Spokane will leave at 7:40 a.m. and arrive in Everett at 8:55 a.m. and a return flight will leave Everett at 7:55 p.m. and arrive in Spokane at 9:10 p.m.

Airline officials say prices for a one-way ticket to Everett will start at $49.

Officials say Paine Field connects to eight destinations, including San Francisco, Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, and Phoenix.

Officials say the airport began commercial flights in March when Alaska and United Airlines began operations there.

