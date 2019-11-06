Alabama's parole board resumes hearings after 2-month pause

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has resumed hearings after a two-month pause.

Bureau Director Charlie Graddick, who was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey in September, said the department was undergoing restructuring and had to make changes mandated by a bill passed in May. The legislation set guidelines for when offenders can be considered for early parole and also strengthened requirements for notifying crime victims about hearings.

Al.com reports Ivey has said she hopes the changes make the bureau more publicly accountable. The legislation also allowed her to appoint the bureau's director, rather than the parole board.

The board denied parole to 17 of 18 offenders who came up for consideration on Tuesday. They were classified as violent offenders. The inmate granted parole was in prison for 1st-degree robbery.