MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama library system has joined a program aimed at getting parents to read often to their preschool children.

WSFA-TV reports that the Montgomery City-County Public Library System scheduled a kickoff event Monday morning for the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” Monday morning at the Cleveland Avenue YMCA

The program's website says regularly reading books to children can help parents and children bond as well as improving literacy.

Coordinator Andrew Foster says it’s “absolutely doable.” He notes that reading a story every night would add up to 1,000 books in less than three years.

Lots of kids like to hear favorite stories over and over. The website notes that its fine to repeat books, and each reading counts toward the total. Parents are encouraged to keep logs of the reading and to post photos of their kids with downloadable signs showing how many hundred books they've read.

And there's a list of recommended books.

Foster says most children begin learning to read in kindergarten or first grade. But he says reading to children helps them prepare and builds love of reading.

The library system plans graduation ceremonies for children who hit the 1,000-book mark. The first ceremony is planned for May 2022.