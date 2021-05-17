Alabama lawmakers OK legislation to lift yoga ban in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday approved legislation to lift the state's decades-old ban on yoga in public schools even though the bill's sponsor said lawmakers added language he thought was foolish and unneeded.
The House of Representatives voted 75-14 to approve Senate changes to the bill. It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, the bill’s sponsor, is attempting to allow public schools to offer yoga and override a 1993 ban on yoga that was approved by the state school board under pressure by conservative groups.