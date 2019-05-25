Alabama country singer takes 3rd on NBC's 'The Voice'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama country singer Dexter Roberts has come in third place on Season 16 of NBC's "The Voice."

Al.com reports that Roberts competed on celebrity country crooner Blake Shelton's team during the reality series. The 27-year-old from Fayette was beat out for the top spot by Maelyn Jarmon, a 26-year-old pop singer from Frisco, Texas.

Roberts may be familiar to fans of reality TV. He took seventh place on "American Idol" in 2014, earning a widespread fan base in the process.

All four "Voice" judges — Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine — praised Roberts' performances.

Roberts is the third contestant from Alabama to make the finals on "The Voice."

Kirk Jay, a country-soul singer from Montgomery, and Red Marlow, a country singer from Rogersville, had previously made it.