Alabama country music festival moving to another spot

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Rock the South is moving this year, but fans of the country music festival in Cullman needn't worry.

Al.com reports the festival is leaving its usual home in Heritage Park for a larger location about two miles (3.21 kilometers) away. Organizers say the site will expand from 15 acres (653400 square feet) to about 140 acres (60984 square feet), and will allow for camping, RV parking and more on-site parking.

More than 65,000 people are expected at this year's event set for May 31-June 1.

Producers say the 2019 lineup will be released beginning Jan. 22. Previous acts have included Eric Church, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr., Luke Bryan and Lynyrd Skynyrd.