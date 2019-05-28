Alabama activists challenge meaning of 'Pro-Life'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Activists from the Alabama Poor People's Campaign have given state legislators a list of demands they call "real pro-life."

Around 50 protesters gathered in front of the statehouse Tuesday calling for legislation to expand Medicaid, raise the minimum wage and reform the prison system.

The demonstration was in response to a restrictive abortion bill signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on May 15 that would effectively ban abortion in Alabama.

Gov. Ivey said the bill stands as a testament to "Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is precious."

Rev. Dr. William Barber II of the Poor People's Campaign called arguments supporting the bill morally hypocritical.

He said lawmakers should instead focus on legislation tackling poverty, improving health care and the cleaning up the environment.