Al Gore, Condoleezza Rice participate in unity initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Al Gore and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are participating in a new initiative at Vanderbilt University focused on bridging the partisan divide in the U.S., officials said Tuesday.
The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy is a virtual conversation series that will be led by Pulitzer Prize–winning presidential biographer Jon Meacham, who is a Vanderbilt faculty member, the school said in a statement.