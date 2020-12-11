Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 12:09 a.m.
1 of5 Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is swarmed by New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff, left, dives for the touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and teammate linebacker Obo Okoronkwo (45) pressures New England Patriot quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — With rookie Cam Akers running wild for the Rams and his defensive teammates thoroughly stifling the Patriots, Los Angeles got a tiny measure of payback for its Super Bowl embarrassment two years ago.
These Rams even looked good enough to contend for a chance at some actual Super Bowl redemption later this season.