Airlines cut routes and flights from Rhode Island airport

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A delay in an international flight route coupled with airline service cuts has left a Rhode Island airport with fewer passengers.

WPRI-TV reports that T.F. Green Airport in Warwick has been seeing a fall in flights.

Overall passenger activity at the airport fell more than 14% in April. Seat capacity declined 18.5%.

Regional Sky last year announced a direct flight from T.F. Green to Montreal to start in November 2018. It was later pushed to 2019.

The company's president says the airline wasn't getting enough customers to "justify one flight."

Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the agency that runs the airport, tells the board the cause of the decline is due to Southwest and other airline cuts. The airlines blame the global grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets.