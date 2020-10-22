Airbus delivers first Alabama-made A220 to Delta

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it has delivered its first Alabama-made A220 passenger aircraft to the Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The A220-300 plane was manufactured in the company's factory near downtown Mobile. It was the first such aircraft assembled in the United States, but there's another North American assembly line in Canada.

Delta is currently the largest A220 customer, with a total of 95 A220 aircraft on order, according to a statement from Airbus.

Airbus broke ground on the A-200 assembly line on the Alabama coast in January 2019.