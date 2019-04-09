Airbnb reverses, will allow listings in Israeli settlements

Airbnb is rescinding its plan to bar listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The home-sharing company says it has decided to allow listings throughout the entire West Bank, but will donate any of its profits from the region to humanitarian aid organizations.

Airbnb announced in November that it would remove approximately 200 listings in Israeli settlements, which are in territory disputed by Palestinians. Some groups like Human Rights Watch hailed that decision but Israeli leaders condemned it.

Airbnb was sued in U.S. federal court by 12 dual U.S.-Israeli citizens who own homes in the settlements.

Airbnb's reversal means the lawsuit won't go forward, says Tel Aviv-based Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center, an Israeli advocacy group that backed the suit.