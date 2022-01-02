Air1 chooses Berry Farms for new headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Educational Media Foundation, the parent company of contemporary Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1, is officially relocating its global headquarters to the Berry Farms community in southern Franklin.
The company announced its move to the Nashville area from California in March of this year and eventually announced its pick of Williamson County as its future home in May at Williamson Inc.‘s annual Outlook Williamson conference. EMF announced it closed on an 11-acre property Wednesday.