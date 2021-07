BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is planning a massive training exercise over the northern plains states.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Monday that the maneuvers are set for July 19-23 in the skies over the Powder River Training Complex. The training area is the larges in the continental United States. It covers nearly 35,000 square miles of air space over the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.