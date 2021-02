LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force signaled that it would likely expand existing airspace to train F-16 fighter pilots rather than create new flying areas over the Rio Grande Valley and Gila wilderness.

In an environmental impact statement, the Air Force said it would prefer to extend current operations over Eddy, Otero and Chaves counties for F-16 pilots taking off from Holloman Air Force Base, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported Tuesday.