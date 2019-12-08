Air Force: More airspace needed around Holloman for F-16s

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The Air Force is seeking more airspace for training F-16 fighter pilots at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Air Force is proposing three options for expanding its existing military operations area over Eddy, Otero and Chaves counties to increase space for training pilots at required altitudes within 120 nautical miles of Holloman.

One alternative would expand the existing training area south toward Carlsbad Caverns National Park and east toward the Lea County line.

The other two alternatives would establish new operation areas over 7 million acres west of White Sands Missile Range, over the Rio Grande Valley and Gila Wilderness and population centers in several counties.

Each option would also return older Air Force operational areas that are no longer in use to the National Airspace System.