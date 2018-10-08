Aide: Kansas Democrat would oppose Kavanaugh impeachment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A spokeswoman says Kansas Democratic congressional candidate Paul Davis will not support an effort to impeach new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Davis spokeswoman Kelsi Browning said Monday that Kavanaugh was "rightfully" sworn in as a justice and Davis is running to return bipartisanship and civility to Congress.

Some liberal groups and some Democratic members of Congress have floated the idea of impeaching Kavanaugh.

Steve Watkins, the Republican running against Davis, seized on the impeachment talk and publicly raised the issue of whether Davis would support such an effort.

Watkins and Davis are running for the 2nd District seat in eastern Kansas held by retiring Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins. Democrats hope to flip the seat even though President Donald Trump easily carried the district in 2016.