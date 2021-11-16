Ahmaud Arbery autopsy photos shown to jurors at murder trial RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 11:55 a.m.
1 of18 Dr. Edmund R. Donoghue, right, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Pathology Specialist, examines shotgun pellets entered into evidence during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks with attorney Jason B. Sheffield, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Greg McMichael, center, listens to his attorney Bob Rubin, right, during his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Travis McMichael, center, listens to his attorney Bob Rubin, right, during his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Firearms expert Brian Leppard with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows the jury where one of the wounds happened to Ahmaud Arbery during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, holds hands with Marcus Arbery, center, father of Ahmaud Arbery, left, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Firearms expert Brian Leppard with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation demonstrates how to fire a 12-gage Remington pump shotgun as part of his testimony during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Firearms expert Brian Leppard with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows the jury a 12-gage shotgun shell as part of evidence during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows an image from a video showing Ahmaud Arbery, left, stumbling to the ground near Travis McMichael, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 William "Roddie" Bryan, center, listens to proceedings during his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Bryan, Greg McMichael along with his son Travis McMichael are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones reacts to autopsy photos entered into evidence during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 The Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, listens to Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery's autopsy photos were shown to jurors Tuesday at the murder trial of three white men who chased the Black man down before he was fatally shot last year in their neighborhood.
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun blasts fired at him. He said both gunshots caused severe bleeding that could have killed the 25-year-old.