Ah Yoga to offer class on Green

Ah Yoga & Wellness Center in New Milford will offer free community yoga once Saturday a month in the coming months.

Yoga will be held Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 10 from noon to 1 p.m. on the Village Green in town.

Attendees are asked to bring their own mat and must comply with safe social distancing measures.

For more information, call 860-868-6707.