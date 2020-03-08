Aging Mastery Program to start March 18

The New Milford Senior Center and the CT Healthy Living Collective will offer another session of the Aging Mastery Program.

The program is an educational class about what to expect after age 65 and how to make small changes that can have lasting effects on a person’s health and economic security.

Classes will be held Wednesdays March 18-20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the New Milford Senior Center on Main Street.

"AMP makes very real and positive impacts on people’s lives, and that’s why we’re so excited to be able to offer this opportunity to seniors here in New Milford,” said Jasmin Ducusin-Jara, program coordinator and assistant director.

“For this class we’re looking for 20 people to come learn about what to expect in their future so that they can take steps to age on their terms and in the best way possible,” she said.

The goal of the class, created by the National Council on Aging and sponsored by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, is to empower older adults with the knowledge to make important decisions that will allow them to age well.

Topics of the 10 sessions include navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement.

The class will meet once a week for 10 weeks and includes a personal playbook that participants use to create an Aging Mastery plan.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NCOA, Anthem and the New Milford Senior Center to offer AMP in New Milford,” said Sherry Ostrout, director of the CT Healthy Living Collective. “The Collective is committed to delivering the best programs that have evidence and positive results behind them.”

“Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is pleased to work with community-based organizations in helping seniors feel more secure in their physical, mental, and financial health,” said Tomas Orozco, president of Anthem’s Medicare East Region.

“Anthem is committed to improving consumers’ lives and our sponsorship of AMP is part of Anthem’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities,” he said.

The cost of the program is $15 per person for the 10-week course. Refreshments will be served.

For more information or to sign up, visit the senior center or call 860-355-6075.