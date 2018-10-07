Aging Mastery Program slated

The New Milford Senior Center will offer the Aging Mastery Program for residents age 55 and older Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 through Dec. 18.

The wellness program was developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and is coordinated in Connecticut by Connecticut Community Care and sponsored in part by the Connecticut Community Foundation.

It is a person-centered education program that empowers participants to embrace their gift of longevity by spending more time each day doing things that are good for themselves and for others.

The program encourages mastery-developing sustainable behaviors across many dimensions that lead to improved health, stronger economic security, enhanced well-being, and increased societal participation.

The Aging Mastery Program classes explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, fall prevention, and community engagement.

or each of the classes, basic educational materials developed by highly trusted sources are provided, along with a checklist of potential next steps and a system for tracking behaviors.

The cost is $15 per participant for the 10—week course.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information and RSVP, call the 40 Main St. center at 860-355-6075.