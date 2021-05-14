After reappearing in Montana range, grizzly killed over cows

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in central Montana have killed the first confirmed grizzly bear in modern times in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown, state wildlife officials said Friday.
The 447-pound (203-kilogram) male bear had been photographed eating a dead cow in late April by a remote camera set up by a landowner. Traps for the grizzly were set over the weekend after a second cow carcass was discovered and wildlife workers found evidence the bear had killed both cows, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon said.