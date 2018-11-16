After months of conflict, NYC mayor fires embattled watchdog

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has fired New York City's chief watchdog, citing an independent report that accused him of "deliberately misleading statements" and abusive behavior.

Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark G. Peters said Friday he'll respond in writing before his firing takes effect in three business days.

Peters says serving as commissioner of the department that investigates city agencies and departments has been the greatest professional honor of his life.

The commissioner is appointed by the mayor but operates independently.

Last month's report by a former federal prosecutor says Peters made misleading statements to the City Council and engaged in "intimidating and abusive behavior."

Peters' firing comes after months of conflict with de Blasio.

The Democrat has nominated Margaret Garnett from the state attorney general's office to replace Peters.