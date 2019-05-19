After firing, rehiring James Gunn says he's a better person

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After being fired and then rehired from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in less than a year over controversial old tweets, writer-director James Gunn says that he's a better person than he was a year ago.

Gunn tells The Associated Press that the experience of the past year has made him more creative and focused on the things that matter to him, including his friends, his relationships and his films.

Last July the Walt Disney Co. fired Gunn when tweets in which he joked about subjects such as rape and pedophilia resurfaced and caused outrage. The company reinstated him in March.

He is currently promoting a horror film he produced, "Brightburn," which stars Elizabeth Banks and opens May 24.