After a tumultuous 2020, Black leaders weigh next steps KAT STAFFORD, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 11:42 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden, right, listens as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Black voters were a critical part of the coalition that clinched Biden’s White House bid. The nation will swear in its first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent as vice president, Harris. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., background, listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at an event where Clyburn endorsed him in North Charleston, S.C. “What I think we need to do now is support this new administration that seems to have leadership as a part of his agenda,” said Clyburn, a close ally of Biden. “We are where we are today because of a lack of leadership and I think that Joe Biden has demonstrated in his articulations that he’s prepared to provide the kind of leadership that we need.” Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on the House East Front Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bass, a longtime progressive who has pushed for criminal justice reform and other key legislation, said while it’s important to make note of a history-making year, Democrats face an enormous uphill battle if the party is unable to win the Georgia Senate seats. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Derrick Johnson leans against a podium following a news conference in Boston. The NAACP has urged President-elect Joe Biden to consider creating a new Cabinet-level position focused on racial justice, equity and advancement. Johnson said it would be a bold action with potential to yield significant results. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo Jamaal Bowman speaks to reporters after voting at a polling station inside Yonkers Middle/High School in Yonkers, N.Y. Bowman, a former middle school principal, ousted longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Eliot L. Engel in New York’s Bronx. "I’m very encouraged but we have to be vigilant,” Bowman said. “We cannot let up and we have to continue to engage, organize and build a nation that works for all of us. There are people on the other side who can care less about the progressive movement or about wealth sharing or Black people. ... So we cannot stop, we have to be relentless to really build and get this country where we need it to be." John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, activist Cori Bush, center, speaks as St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, right, and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, left, listen, during a news conference in St. Louis. Bush pulled a political upset on Tuesday, beating 20-year incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri's 1st District Democratic primary. Bush, who led protests after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that had spanned more than a half-century. Bush said among her first priorities is a more robust COVID-19 relief package that provides greater assistance to families. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd as they gather on the East side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. This was a year in which America experienced a racial awakening, fueled by longstanding racial inequities and structural racism laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic’s disparate impact on Black Americans. But Black leaders believe next year will be one that defines the trajectory of America and whether the nation has truly learned from the racism embedded deeply in its history. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., center, walks out of a hearing room with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., second from left, and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., right, during a break as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. “Everything resides on Jan. 5 and whether or not we win those Senate seats,” Bass said. “If we do not win those Senate seats, then it is not going to be the full-force, full agenda that all of us would like to see take place.” Bass said President-elect Joe Biden could run into similar challenges President Barack Obama faced from a Republican-majority Senate that stalled much of his agenda. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — As a barrier-breaking year draws to a close, there's one undeniable fact: the strength of Black political power.
Black voters were a critical part of the coalition that clinched President-elect Joe Biden’s White House bid. The nation will swear in its first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent as vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, who herself may be a leading presidential candidate in four years. And as the global push for racial justice continues, Congress is set to welcome several new Black, progressive freshmen next year.