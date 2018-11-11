After $30 million overhaul, Soldiers Memorial reopened

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Visitors to downtown St. Louis who mostly overlooked the Soldiers Memorial now have a reason to stop and appreciate the building.

The memorial, which was erected in 1936 to honor local service members who died in World War I, has undergone a two-year, $30 million renovation that more than doubled its exhibit space.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the renovation includes air conditioning, new wiring, assembly spaces, handicapped access and everything to make the building an LEED-certified, disability compliant museum.

The city had sought to renovate the museum for years. In 2015, it signed over control of the museum to the Missouri Historical Society but the city still owns the building and artifacts.

The money for the renovation and a $25 million endowment came from the Crawford Taylor Foundation and the Taylor family.

