Afghanistan accuses Taliban of worst violence in 2 decades,

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Afghanistan’s foreign minister accused the Taliban on Tuesday of carrying out its worst violence in the past two decades and urged the international community to try to persuade the Taliban to honor a February 2020 agreement with the United States to reduce violence and enter peace negotiations.
Mohammad Haneef Atmar told the U.N. Security Council that with the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops “to be completed in the coming weeks,” the international community should also establish a “mechanism” to monitor implementation of the agreement reached in Qatar’s capital Doha and the council resolution supporting it, “and to take appropriate measures to ensure compliance.”