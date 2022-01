EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Officials on Monday marked the winding down of work at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base that has helped resettle about 7,200 Afghan refugees in the U.S. since September.

Gov. Eric Holcomb called the resettlement operation “one of Indiana’s finest hours” in helping those who fled Afghanistan after the country’s American-backed government was overthrown by the Taliban in August.