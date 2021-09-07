Afghan officer rescued from Kabul starts new life in U.S. ALEX SANZ, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 1:18 p.m.
In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak and his children are seen on Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021.
In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak and his family are seen at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak is seen in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the U.S. military and its allies rescued him and his family. Wardak, an Afghan national police officer who narrowly escaped being captured by the Taliban has started a new life in the United States. "I'm a free man," Khalid told The Associated Press through an interpreter after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Washington aboard a U.S. military flight 15 days after his rescue. "It's like a dream for me."
5 of9 In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak is seen in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the U.S. military and its allies rescued him and his family. Wardak, an Afghan national police officer who narrowly escaped being captured by the Taliban has started a new life in the United States. “I’m a free man,” Khalid told The Associated Press through an interpreter after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Washington aboard a U.S. military flight 15 days after his rescue. “It’s like a dream for me.” AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, Mohammad Khalid Wardak, left, receives medical attention at a hospital in Afghanistan.
In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, U.S. Special Forces Officer Ryan Brummond, center, is seated next to Mohammad Khalid Wardak, right, in Afghanistan.
The dramatic rescue in Afghanistan happened under the cover of darkness. The Taliban were closing in, and Americans were running out of time to save Mohammad Khalid Wardak.
The high-profile Afghan national police officer spent years working alongside the U.S. military, and after the fall of Kabul, he went on the run, moving from safe house to safe house, at one point running barefoot to avoid capture. The U.S. and its allies had only minutes to get Khalid, as his friends call him, and his wife and their four young sons to the safety of a waiting helicopter.