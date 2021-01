TORRINGTON — A 17-year-old Litchfield resident was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the woods and killing two of his friends last June, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Dylan Brocar, 17, who has been charged as an adult in connection with a double-fatal crash that occurred on Town Farm Road on the Torrington-Litchfield border, was driving at “such a speed that [he] failed to maintain control of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, skid marks indicated that due to the speed he was driving, Brocar was briefly on the wrong side of the roadway at one point during the early-morning hours of June 9.

When he returned to the correct travel lane, “due to the high speed that Dylan was traveling at, the vehicle continued off the roadway and onto the grass where Dylan and the four passengers subsequently crashed into a large tree,” the affidavit said.

The tree did not stop the car, and it struck other trees down the embankment, the affidavit said.

First responders found the car off the road in a wooded area, down an embankment and fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Killed in the crash were Thomas Graveline and Matthew Rousseau, both 16. A 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and Brocar were hospitalized after the crash. Police said the three survivors suffered serious injuries.

Brocar is charged with two counts of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling too fast for conditions and improper turn/movement right. He is also charged with violations of restrictions of a motor vehicle operator.

Based on state statute, individuals ages 16 and 17 in Connecticut are charged in adult court for these specific motor vehicle violations, police said.

In Brocar’s statement to his attorney, Alan Rome, he wrote on the night of the crash, he was driving the vehicle belonging to one of the teens who died in the crash.

According to his statement, Brocar said he and his friends made plans to go out driving around 1 a.m. June 9, the affidavit said. Brocar said he drove because his friend said he was tired, the affidavit said.

In his statement, Brocar said he was “not familiar with” the roads where he was driving, the affidavit said. He also wrote he was not familiar with the car, a Volvo sedan, the affidavit said.

“I could not get the high beams to work, and the steering felt loose,” Brocar wrote.

He wrote that he and the other teens were playing music in the car and he was not sure how fast he was driving when he went off the road, the affidavit said.

He also wrote that prior to the day of the crash, he was vaping with the teens who were killed in the crash, the affidavit said. He added he did not smoke anything after that night, the affidavit said.

Brocar, who had posted a $75,000 bond, has not entered a plea in the case and is next scheduled to appear in court on March 9.