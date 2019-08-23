Aetna changes Kansas leaders with Medicaid contract at risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Insurance company Aetna is bringing in new leaders to run its Medicaid operations in Kansas after complaints from hospitals and others put it at risk of losing its state contract.

KCUR-FM reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed Friday that Keith Wisdom is no longer the CEO of Aetna Better Health of Kansas.

The company declined to answer questions about whether it had replaced Wisdom but said in an emailed statement that it is bringing in additional leaders with extensive Medicaid experience. The company would not identify the new hires.

Aetna insures about 100,000 Kansas residents on Medicaid under its $1 billion-a-year state contract. The state told Aetna last month that it was out of compliance with the contract's terms because of the complaints.